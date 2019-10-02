Dryden, Ont. man fined over $5K for illegally shooting deer, letting meat spoil

A Dryden, Ont., man has been fined a total of over $5,000 for illegally shooting a deer and allowing the meat of three animals to spoil, according to provincial natural resources officials.

The man was fined $800 for shooting a deer without a licence and $4,500 for allowing the meat of three deer to spoil, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a written release. He was also banned from hunting big game for four years.

The ministry said that in May, conservation officers searched a Dryden property where they found the field-dressed carcasses of a small buck, a doe and a fawn hanging in a shed, spoiling. Investigators concluded the animals were hunted during the 2018 season, left to hang in the shed over the winter but became rotten when spring temperatures rose.

The ministry said officers determined during the investigation that the fawn was hunted illegally.

The hunter pleaded guilty to the offences in court in September.