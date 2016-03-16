Two men from Hearst, Ont., have been fined $5,000 each for careless use of a firearm while hunting near Nestor Falls, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said.

The fines stem from an incident that occurred on Oct. 29, 2019.

The ministry said conservation officers were conducting a "white-tailed deer decoy operation," and set a deer decoy up on a well-used forestry road.

Both of the men exited their vehicle and shot at the deer.

Shooting from and down a road is illegal, the ministry said.

The two pleaded guilty to careless use of a firearm in Kenora court on March 4.

In addition to the fines, both men had their hunting licences suspended for five years, and will have to successfully complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before they're allowed to purchase another licence, the ministry said.