Oshawa man fined $7,500 for hunting violations north of Thunder Bay

An Oshawa man has been fined $7,500 after pleading guilty to hunting violations that occurred in 2020 north of Thunder Bay, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said.

The man entered his plea in April during a court proceeding in Thunder Bay in April.

The plea stems from an incident occurred on October 12, 2020, while conservation officers were conducting a moose decoy operation on Camp Road 45, north of Thunder Bay, an area where the MNRF said unsafe hunting practices had been documented.

The man shot at the moose decoy seven times, both from his vehicle and while standing on the road; shooting from a vehicle or down a road is illegal.

The man received a $7,500 fine, and a one-year hunting licence suspension. He'll also have to complete the Ontario Hunter Education Course before purchasing another licence, the MNRF said.