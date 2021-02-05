Human remains found inside fire-damaged home in Dinorwic identified

Human remains found in a fire-ravaged home in Dinorwic last November have been identified.

Provincial police said the body of 48-year-old Daniel Lethbridge was found inside the residence on Nov. 5, 2020.

The body was positively identified earlier this week following an autopsy in Toronto that involved the Ontario Forensic Pathology Services and the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Police had been responding to a 911 call about a disturbance at a Railway Avenue property in the community east of Dryden, where they found a man with life threatening injuries. The man, identified as 75-year-old Richard McLeod, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death has been investigated as a homicide.

While at that call, police observed a fire at the neighbouring property, which police said was owned by Lethbridge, where human remains were found inside the fire-damaged residence.

Police said both incidents remain under investigation by the North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigations Branch.

There is no public safety concern, police added.