Human remains confirmed to be those of missing Thunder Bay man

Human remains found in the Wasp Road area in May have been confirmed to be those of a Thunder Bay man who'd been missing since last summer, OPP said Tuesday.

The remains were found by a forest worker on May 13.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the remains were those of Edward Tremblay of Thunder Bay, who was reported missing in July 2019.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Police said a coroner's examination of the remains will take place.

Wasp Road is located in an unorganized area north of Highway 11/17, and west of Highway 527.