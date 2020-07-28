Human remains confirmed to be those of missing Thunder Bay man
Human remains found in the Wasp Road area in May have been confirmed to be those of a Thunder Bay man who’d been missing since last summer, OPP said Tuesday.
Edward Tremblay had been missing since July 2019
Human remains found in the Wasp Road area in May have been confirmed to be those of a Thunder Bay man who'd been missing since last summer, OPP said Tuesday.
The remains were found by a forest worker on May 13.
On Tuesday, police confirmed the remains were those of Edward Tremblay of Thunder Bay, who was reported missing in July 2019.
A cause of death has not yet been released.
Police said a coroner's examination of the remains will take place.
Wasp Road is located in an unorganized area north of Highway 11/17, and west of Highway 527.