OPP investigate discovery of human remains near Big Island First Nation

OPP and Treaty 3 police are investigating after human remains were discovered near Big Island First Nation last week.

In a media release issued Friday, OPP said the remains were found on May 15. Few other details have yet been provided.

OPP said the remains were found near Big Island First Nation, which is located about 60 kilometres northeast of Rainy River.

OPP said investigators are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario to identify the remains through a postmortem examination. A date for the postmortem examination wasn't immediately available.