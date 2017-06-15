Police search for male suspect after robbery of H&R Block in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are investigating an armed robbery of a business in the city's north side on Saturday night and are asking for your help in identifying a suspect who is allegedly connected to the incident.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Monday, officers were dispatched to a reported robbery of the H&R Block tax preparation office on Cumberland Street South just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said that a male suspect, armed with an edged weapon, entered the business and demanded cash.

He fled in an unknown direction with undisclosed property from the business after the employee was unable to comply as the business did not have any cash available.

Police said the employee sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Officers are searching for the male suspect, possibly in his 30s, with a light complexion. He is about 6'2" tall with a medium build.

Police said he wore a black or dark brown leather jacket over a red or orange sweater with a hood. He also wore dark pants tucked into his boots, and white or pale yellow gloves.

Anyone with information that could help identify this suspect is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service or Crime Stoppers.