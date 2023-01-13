A group of students at Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont. have found a fun way to provide options for students who need or want affordable clothing.

With the help of faculty, the group preps what they call "The Shop" just before lunch. Once the bell rings, they put on music and let students look through a selection of donated items.

There's a variety of styles, sizes, and brands of clothing at the weekly market, offering a little something for everyone, and some amazing deals.

"We've had $130 leggings from Lululemon, with the tag on them ... donated. Yeah, it's wonderful," said Linda Acourt, a student support professional at the high school.

All of the clothing is donated by teachers, other students, and community members, and put out on racks that anyone can browse through during the first half hour of their lunch break.

A sign indicates that The Shop is open in a hallway at Hammarskjold High School in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Sara Kae/CBC)

From clothing to jewelry, everything is sold for just $1. The proceeds are tallied and added to a fund for a scholarship that was granted last year to a student who had gone through the special needs program at the school.

But the main mission of The Shop is to provide clothing for those who need it, said Acourt, adding that they're also willing to waive the $1 price tag.

"If anybody needs anything, it's free … There's no questions asked."

Acourt initially started the program alongside teacher Kerri LaForrest. The two saw it as a way to help students access affordable, quality clothing, but also to provide an opportunity for students to learn different life skills.

Today, students take care of everything from sorting to laundering the donated items, along with manning the shop.

Students can stop in during their lunch break to see the variety of clothing and accessory options. (Sara Kae/CBC)

The proceeds range from day to day, but they're not bothered if they don't make much.

"If we only made $10… that's a good day," Acourt said.

The project has been well supported and received at the school.

When semi-formal season arrives, The Shop will also be stocked with some fancier clothing for anyone in need of a low-cost semi-formal outfit.