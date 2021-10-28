Third charged over Thunder Bay house fire homicide

Thunder Bay police have charged a third person in connection with a house fire that killed a 33-year-old man earlier this month.

The fire occurred at a residence on Frederica Street East on the night of Oct. 3. A deceased male, identified by police as Jordan Lapointe, was found inside the home.

Police announced Thursday they've charged a 22-year-old Thunder Bay man with arson in connection with the fire.

On Wednesday, police said they'd charged two Ottawa men — aged 19 and 20 — with first-degree murder in Lapointe's death.

All three accused remain in custody pending future court appearances.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.