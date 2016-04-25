Early morning blaze results in extensive damage to Thunder Bay home

An early morning fire caused significant damage to a Thunder Bay home.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue officials said they received a call around 3:30 a.m. Monday with reports of a structural fire on Ruskin Crescent.

While en route, they saw a plume of smoke and called for a second alarm. When firefighters arrived, they found flames three metres over the roof of the home along with significant smoke.

Firefighters worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to any nearby structures and it was quickly brought under control.

Fire officials said while nobody was injured, there was extensive damage to the home.

The cause is under investigation.