Study calls on hospitals to reconsider COVID-19 restrictions

A new study is calling on hospitals to take a more-compassionate approach to visitor policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The study — A Practical Approach to Hospital Visitation During a Pandemic: Responding With Compassion to Unjustified Restrictions — published in the American Journal of Critical Care states restrictive visitor policies have led to many hospitalized patients dying alone.

"We were hearing, not only in the academic literature, but also personal experiences from health care providers and certainly family members and sometimes even patients themselves, where there were one-size-fits-all restrictions of absolutely no visitors," said Kristen Jones-Bonofiglio, the study's lead author.

Jones-Bonofiglio is also an assistant professor at Lakehead University's School of Nursing and director of Lakehead's Centre for Health Care Ethics.

She said some hospitals are allowing one visitor in pediatric settings, which is also causing problems, as it "can be really difficult with choosing between a parent or caregiver to be there for a child."

"My co-authors and I looked at this as an opportunity to really avoid some tragedies and hardships because we looked at the psychosocial damage that was happening not only to patients and family members, but also to health care providers who were witnessing people dying alone, people not having that opportunity to say last words and have those last-moment connections," she said.

'A place of moral hazard'

Jones-Bonofiglio said with regards to health care providers, they're often carrying out protocols and decisions that were made by members of senior leadership, who impose visitor restrictions in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"However, it's those frontline providers who have to face patients and families," she said. "So we call this a place of moral hazard where the people who are making the decisions are not the ones who are necessarily having to carry them out."

Jones-Bonofiglio said the decisions are being made with the best intentions, and health care providers "probably agreed" with those decisions at the beginning of the pandemic.

"But who knew that we would be still in this pandemic to this day?" she said. "Over time, we're starting to see that there's irreparable harm happening. And there are ways we advocate for a stepwise approach, contingency planning, where an organization is able to look at the prevalence of cases within their organization, their availability of PPE, things like that, so that they can have an evidence-based rationale for the policy that they put into place."

Seattle case study

"People may not always agree with that policy, but at least they have a transparent communication about the rationale behind it."

The report cites Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle as an example of a hospital that has developed a good approach.

"They had the resources, in terms of staff and in terms of personal protective equipment, to be able to put into place a guided visitation at end-of-life," Jones-Bonofiglio said. "They had registered nurses who were designated as support companions, so they can meet family at the door of the organization, bring them to the patient's room, walk them through all of the protective equipment protocol, and then bring them back out to the door of the hospital and really help them to walk through not only the process of infection control, but also palliative care, end of life processes that can be so difficult."

Jones-Bonofiglio hopes that the publication of the study may lead to changes.

"We really want to make this an opportunity to start the conversation," she said. "If they haven't done some of these things, then now is an opportunity to start incorporating them."

