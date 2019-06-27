Phone system restored at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre

The phone system at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has been restored.

The hospital reported a phone system outage on Thursday morning, saying most phones there were unable to accept incoming calls.

About an hour later, the hospital said the phone system was back up.

The system outage was due to mechanical failures, the hospital said, and replacement equipment was expected to be installed Thursday and Friday.

Thursday's outage was the second time in the last two weeks the hospital's phone system has gone down. The phones were also reported out on June 16, and were restored later that day.