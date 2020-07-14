Thunder Bay hospital making face masks mandatory this week

All people entering the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) will require face masks as of Wednesday, the hospital said.

The measure is being implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facility.

"COVID-19 may be transmitted by asymptomatic persons," the TBRHSC said in a media release. "Wearing a mask can help to prevent this asymptomatic spread to others, especially in areas where physical distancing is not possible."

"Individuals who refuse to wear a mask inside the Hospital and do not require urgent care may be denied entrance."

The move comes as some areas of Ontario, including Thunder Bay, prepare to move into phase three of the provincial reopening process on Friday.

The hospital said anyone who is unable to wear a mask due to a health condition should advise screening staff, who will provide options.

People entering the hospital are encouraged to bring their own mask.

Inpatients who require a test or procedure outside of a designated care area and are unable to bring their own mask will be provided a procedure mask, which will be changed if/when it becomes soiled while in the hospital," the TBRHSC said. "Outpatients and care partners who do not bring a mask will be required to obtain a disposable procedure mask from the screening stations located at the hospital's west entrance or emergency department entrance for a suggested $2 donation to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation."

"Only one mask will be available for personal use during the current visit due to limited inventory."

Reusable cloth masks will also be available for purchase at the hospital's gift shop, which is scheduled to reopen on July 27.

"As patient care service volumes increase during our Hospital's recovery phase, more patients and care partners will be entering the Hospital," the TBRHSC said. "This, combined with people traveling to northwestern Ontario from outside of our region and a reopening economy, increases the possibility of community spread."

"Mandatory masks at our Hospital is for the protection of all."