Thunder Bay regional hospital changes mask requirements for staff

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is requiring its staff members to wear higher grade face masks while on the job.

Hospital officials confirmed that, effective Wednesday, all staff and professional staff must wear Level 2 or higher procedure masks in all areas of the facility, with cloth masks no longer allowed while they are at work.

The hospital originally purchased cloth masks for staff in April.

"There are many hospital-specific protocols in place to reduce the risk of infection for staff, patients and care partners," hospital spokesperson Tracie Smith said in a written statement. "This includes entrance screening, travel restrictions, visitor restrictions and stringent personal protective equipment protocols."

"These measures change frequently based on emerging best practices and an ever-evolving situation."

Hospital officials had previously said there have been staff member cases of COVID-19, but haven't provided any further details about the number of staff cases or the areas of the hospital where they worked.

Smith said it's "disheartening" that staff members contracted COVID-19, but couldn't give more information, citing confidentiality.