Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation launches online art and design auction

With its annual Luncheon of Hope cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation has come up with a new, virtual way to help fill the fundraising void.

The foundation on Thursday officially unveiled the Tbaytel Art and Design Auction of Hope, an online auction with 18 different packages of items and services available.

Athena Kreiner, the foundation's director of annual giving, said it was important to find a way to continue supporting local cancer care.

"Breast cancer does not stop in the face of a pandemic," Kreiner said. "For patients with breast cancer, the reality of this pandemic has added an even greater and unimaginable layer of stress to an already difficult time."

The auction launched on Thursday and is open until the morning of Oct. 26.

Proceeds will go to the Northern Cancer Fund for breast cancer, and help support the purchase of a new mammography unit for the Linda Buchan Centre.

"For patients, this means access to rapid breast assessment where mammography, ultrasound, biopsy if required and one-on-one interaction with a breast imaging radiologist is offered all in one visit," Kreiner said.

"For anyone with a suspicion of breast cancer, reducing the time it takes to be diagnosed or given the all-clear is of huge importance," she said.

The luncheon had been held for the past 27 years, and in 2019 raised over $33,000.