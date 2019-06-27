Thunder Bay hospital eases restrictions as COVID-19 cases drop

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has relaxed some of its pandemic-related restrictions as COVID-19 cases in the region drop.

"We've moved down to what we're calling orange, which reflects a decreasing in COVID cases in our community, as well as increasing community vaccination numbers," said Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, hospital president and CEO. "That's a really positive step because it enables us to bring back more learners and improve the situation for volunteers, as well as ensuring that we're able to bring in essential care partners to support our patients while they're in the hospital."

"We're really looking forward to further reductions in pandemic restrictions coming forward by the provincial government in following weeks."

Crocker Ellacott said as of Friday, there were seven patients with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital. Four of those were in the intensive care unit.

And while case numbers are dropping and vaccination numbers are rising, Crocker Ellacott said the focus remains on stabilization of the organization.

"We're really taking an opportunity to pause a little bit to look at the lessons that we've learned through COVID and help us to really transform our care and our organization to build it back into a better state," she said. "While we do this, we're focusing on making sure our staff can get a break, making sure we have a comprehensive care plan to help that pandemic recovery while we look to move forward with new and different ways to support and modernize patient care."

That will include increasing capacity in the fall, and working to address some of the backlog that's built up for non-essential procedures, Crocker Ellacott said.

"Our numbers aren't significantly different than they were pre-pandemic, but I would say that's likely because we don't actually know who's waiting," she said. "We don't know how many individuals within our community or region or district have not accessed services with their primary care physician or with their specialists."

"So we really have a bit of an unknown in terms of what the backlog looks like," Crocker Ellacott said. "But we know it will be significant, and we know that we have a responsibility to really ramp up services and be responsive to our community and our region."