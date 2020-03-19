Thunder Bay hospital COVID-19 cases 'very stable,' doctor says

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) is currently treating four people for COVID-19, but each of those cases is "very stable," said Dr. Stewart Kennedy, who's heading up the hospital's pandemic response.

None of the cases are in the ICU, Kennedy said.

"That's excellent news, and also at the same time, there's also no active cases in the community except the ones that are in the hospital," he said. "We can't let our guard down but that is actually quite remarkable."

Kennedy said the loosening of restrictions in northwestern Ontario has allowed the TBRHSC to catch up in terms of its supply of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Kennedy said the supply was "quite fragile" at the beginning of the pandemic, because the hospital didn't know how many COVID-19 cases to expect.

Now, however, the supply has been replenished, and the TBRHSC has enough to protect staff and patients.

Kennedy also said the TBRHSC is working with other health agencies in the region, and are ready to accept transfers of positive COVID-19 cases if required.

Kennedy said, however, the hospital is only "one small part of the equation."

"We need the community [to] protect our health care workers and themselves," he said.