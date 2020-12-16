Thunder Bay regional hospital to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

The Thunder Bay regional hospital will be a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site.

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre officials announced it has been identified as a location for the Pfizer vaccine, though there is no indication of when it will be available.

In a news release issued by the hospital, officials said it is anticipated that by the end of next month there will be 20 Ontario hospitals providing the vaccine, though it will initially go to areas in the grey or red levels of the province's pandemic response framework.

"Although the situation is evolving, we are excited to begin the process of vaccination as soon as possible," hospital president and CEO Rhonda Crocker Ellacott said in a statement.

"Various hospitals across Ontario will begin to receive vaccine in the coming weeks, and we are working to ensure logistics, timing, assessment and administration is coordinated and seamless. This historic initiative requires extensive coordination and partnership, and we look forward to moving ahead."

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit would be an essential partner in vaccine rollout.

"The news of vaccine availability in our area is very exciting and the initial vaccine roll-out will provide valuable protection for high risk groups. The full roll out in our region will happen but it will take time," said Thunder Bay District medical officer of health Dr. Janet DeMille.

"This does not mean we can let our guards down. Until the vaccines are widely available, we must all remain vigilant and follow the public health guidelines."

The first vaccinations in Canada took place earlier this week.