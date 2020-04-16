Thunder Bay hospital expects to have enough COVID-19 vaccine to continue second doses

The Thunder Bay regional hospital has enough supply of COVID-19 vaccine to continue with second doses until its next expected shipment.

In a Thursday update, Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre officials said nearly 2,700 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been administered, with 634 people having received both doses.

Hospital officials said it is anticipated that more supply will arrive to complete the second doses for long-term care residents. The hospital is also reporting a 92 per cent success rate for pulling six doses from the vials.

The hospital is at nearly 91 per cent capacity, with two positive COVID-19 patients and one presumptive case hospitalized.

The hospital said it is expecting its endoscopy unit to eliminate the backlog in procedures from the first wave of the pandemic by March, but there will still be 3,000 surgical cases. Additional operating rooms and extended hours are expected to continue through the end of September.