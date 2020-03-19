Thunder Bay hospital calls for limiting out-of-region travel

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) is calling on residents of northern Ontario to avoid travelling out of the region, and isolate for at least seven days if they do, in an effort to keep COVID-19 out of the facility.

The call from Dr. Stewart Kennedy, who's heading up the hospital's COVID-19 response, comes as confirmed cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay area climb, with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit listing 23 active cases of COVID-19 on its website on Wednesday.

"We have many people coming to our hospital that are putting our health care employees at risk, through the emergency department, through the x-ray departments," Kennedy said. "We do not want to decrease the level of services right now, we do not want to close surgery like we have in the past, we do not want to cancel MRIs or CT scans."

"We don't have any control of what they're doing before coming into the hospital, but we do have a want to protect the environment of the hospital," he said. "If we ever get an outbreak here at [TBRHSC], that could be devastating to all types of medical care, and to the public at-large."

"We need to really…send a message out to the public, to make sure we keep this health care facility open. That truly is your own, individual responsibility, to protect others when you come into an environment that has a vulnerable population."

The hospital this week imposed some restrictions on visitors, allowing only critical care partners to visit patients there, and only from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

And while the hospital doesn't have the authority to implement any sort of travel ban, or travel restrictions on the general community, there are restrictions on staff travelling outside the region.

Hospital staff are required to isolate for seven days before returning to work if they travel to a high-risk area, Kennedy said.

But there are some exceptions to the rule, the doctor added.

"If you're deemed an essential worker here at the hospital, like a physician on call, like a nurse in the [intensive care unit] or where they're short staffed, we would actually do a priority swab to get the results back in four to six hours and then it's negative and we get them back to work."

Kennedy said, "there have been many people considered to be essential workers who have been travelling. I can't give you the exact numbers, but we get a number each day."