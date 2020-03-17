Skip to Main Content
Historic Hornepayne, Ont., railway station to be demolished
Thunder Bay

A historic railway station in Hornepayne, Ont., will meet the wrecking ball.

Station was built in 1921, but has been empty for decades

Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
The former CN station in Hornepayne, Ont., is slated for demolition. The station is seen while VIA Rail's The Canadian stops outside the station in 2014. (Chris Wilbur/Flickr)

A historic railway station in Hornepayne, Ont., will meet the wrecking ball.

The former CN station, which has been abandoned for decades, will get torn down by the company. Safety concerns are the main reason, said Jonathan Abecassis, CN's Media Relations Senior Manager.

The railway has advised the proper authorities, who have agreed to the demolition, he wrote in an e-mail to CBC News. The station is a designated historic building under the federal Heritage Railway Stations Protection Act.

The station was built in 1921, according to the Canadian Register of Historic Places. The station is situated on the edge of the community's large train yard, on the edge of the town of 1,000.

Hornepayne was founded as a railway community, with the station playing an important role as a division point on the CN mainline.

There is no specific timeline on when the nearly century-old structure will be demolished.

 

