Hornepayne residents rally against nuclear waste storage

People in Hornepayne will show their opposition to the possibility that the town will be chosen as a site to store nuclear waste.

Hornepayne is one of five Ontario communities being considered by the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to host an underground storage facility for nuclear waste.

But rally organizer Alison Morrison doesn't think the benefits outweigh the risks.

Morrison said the three potential sites around Hornepayne are well outside of the community, and wouldn't contribute to the tax base. She also has concerns over the project's impact on tourism, and notes there isn't any housing available in Hornepayne for those working at a nuclear waste storage site.

"I'm not seeing how we're going to get economic benefit from this industry coming here," she said. "There might be a little bit, but is it worth the risks of nuclear, and all the negative connotations?"

No decision about whether or not Hornepayne will host a storage site has been made.

The NWMO website states preliminary site assessments are taking place in the Hornepayne area. The agency's current plans say those assessments could be complete by about 2022, but the project will only move forward if the communities themselves are interested.

Tuesday's rally begins at 3 p.m. at Rock's Hunt Camp, at Highway 631 South and Airport Road.

After that, a march will take place, ending at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 194, where an address by Gordon Edwards, president of the Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility will take place.