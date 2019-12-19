Hornepayne, Ont. mayor says community needs new services, amenities to help keep families in town

Just four years ago, the future of Hornepayne, Ont., looked uncertain.

The community, about 450 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay had its sawmill shuttered, and the other major employer, CN Rail, was not hiring as many people in the community as before.

Today, it's not a lack of jobs that worries Mayor Cheryl Fort, it's where all the people who are working are going to stay.

"We have to help CN retain employees in our community. So, employee retention, build up Hornepayne as a place where people want to live for the long term, and then by that, that'll supplement all the employers in town."

Fort said the community is starting to work more with the railway to build up the community - it includes sponsoring festivals - but also hearing what companies need to help keep employees happy.

"One of the surprising things that came forward is that Hornepayne has a bit of a homelessness issue. It comes in the form of couch surfing. We have all kinds of jobs, people are coming here for work, but they can't find a place to stay."

The CN Rail yard in Hornepayne, Ont., is at the centre of the community. Hornepayne is a division point on the CN mainline. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Fort said the township hasn't even scratched the surface of how it could benefit from a new gold mine owned by Harte Gold, which is just 60 kilometres south of the community.

She said Hornepayne will go through a service review, to see what people want the township to offer. So far, she said, there is demand for a proper hotel, more retail options, as well as more recreation. Faster internet is also a priority, she added.

"It's tough to get people to stay because we are isolated. Our closest community is 100 kilometres to the south of us, to White River, and then Hearst is about 140 kilometres to the north of us. We are smack dab in the centre of two major highways. And, we actually are the geographical centre of Ontario."

"We already lack services. The Hallmark Centre closed 10 years ago, we're just rebounding from that."

The former Hallmark Centre in Hornepayne, Ont., has been left largely vacant since 2011. The community wants to revitalize the building, which used to house a hotel, restaurant, bar, high school and retail space. (Jeff Walters/CBC) The Hallmark Centre, is a 100,000 square foot building, which used to house the Northern Store, a hotel, restaurant, bar and the high school. The facility has been mainly vacant since 2010.

Fort said timing is of the essence, as the building can still be saved, but, they are at the "tipping point" right now.

"We don't want to lose it, because once you lose something, it's so hard to get it back."

"I think Hornepayne on the whole, we're hopeful. CN is hiring. Hornepayne Power and Hornepayne Lumber is hiring."

Fort said she hopes the fact the town already has a hospital, three elementary schools and a high school will help bring in more families to the community which is growing, but just needs more families to call it home.