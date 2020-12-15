Hornepayne, Ont., to help local First Nation with building lots, new homes

A First Nation in northwestern Ontario wants to build some new housing for its members, but has one major issue — it doesn't have any land base to build on.

Hornepayne First Nation doesn't have its own reserve but it is pursuing its separate band status and land base. The First Nation's administrative offices are located in the town of the same name.

The First Nation approached township council to ask for a reduced price on some building lots, so it could apply to the federal government for rapid-access housing.

"It's to help the vulnerable in our community," said Cheryl Fort, the mayor of Hornepayne.

She said the community has many Indigenous people, who would benefit from the new homes.

"This is really exciting for our community. I'd have to look it up, but it's been several years that we've had eight brand new homes go up in Hornepayne."

Fort said town council approved the request to sell eight lots to Hornepayne First Nation for $100 each. Four of the lots, along Spruce St. are vacant, while another four have buildings on them that would need to be demolished.

The township will waive dumping fees for the demolished derelict homes, she said, as the First Nation would be in charge of tearing them down.

The building permit fees would also be waived as part of the agreement, she said.

Housing can be difficult to find in Hornepayne, Fort said, noting the township is growing at a rate of four per cent a year, but housing isn't keeping up.

"We need more housing, and we need a diversified housing stock," Fort said. "Currently, right now, we have many single dwelling unit houses, but we need apartment buildings and different types of housing, especially affordable housing."

"I want everyone in my community to be in a healthy home, that meets their needs and adds to the value and joy of their lives."

Applications for the rapid housing project, funded by the federal government are due within the next few weeks. If the application is successful, the new homes would be built in 2021.