New forestry roads in northwestern Ontario show how wood moves around

A proposed amendment to the Nagagami Forest Management Plan highlights how wood moves around northwestern Ontario much more than before — meaning logs don't always travel to the closest mill.

Nagagami Forest Management Inc., the organization that manages the forest around Hornepayne, Ont., wants to make some major amendments, including the construction of new roads. Those roads would allow wood to move easily from one forest unit to another.

It means logs would be more easily moved between the Nagagami, Big Pic, Magpie and White River forests. The area in question stretches west of Manitouwadge to east of Dubreuilville.

Traditionally, logs from the Nagagami Forest would be allocated to the sawmill in Hornepayne, but wood is now being moved across forest units, depending on their quality and intended purpose.

One example in a letter to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) notes wood from the Magpie Forest, which was traditionally sent to the now-shuttered mill in Dubreuilville, now goes to Hornepayne.

The amendments would make it easier for wood to get shipped to the Columbia Forest Products veneer plant in Hearst, without having trucks travelling on provincial highways.

The letter to the MNRF also said the constructed roads would allow access for people to hunt and fish in the area, while also opening up sightseeing opportunities.

The public can view and comment on the forest management plans until April 21, 2019 at ontario.ca/forestplans.