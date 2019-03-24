Hornepayne, Ont. legion future in doubt after LCBO closure

The closure of the LCBO store in Hornepayne, Ont. has the community's legion worried about its future.

Albena Liebigt, president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 194, said the legion can't get liquor from anywhere in Hornepayne.

"We would have to order it from another community," she said. "The closest one would be Hearst, and that's about [140] kilometres away."

"And [we have to have] some way of transportation," Liebigt said. "One of us on the executive would have to drive over and get it, to pay for it, and then come back with it. So, it's another expense, plus time, and inconvenience."

Further, the legion is volunteer-run, she said.

"We're working on limited volunteers as it is," Liebigt said. "Some of these volunteers work 9-5. The liquor store's only open until 6 o'clock in Hearst and in White River, so the only time you could go would be on a weekend."

Outlet not an option

Also at issue are the LCBO rules surrounding agency stores. Hornepayne does have an LCBO agency store, but they're not allowed to sell liquor to licensed establishments, such as bars or restaurants. The community's only bar is located in the legion, and it's the legion's main source of income.

Only private residents can purchase liquor from an outlet store.

Complicating things are recent changes to the Beer Store's delivery practices. Liebigt said prior to about six weeks ago, beer would be delivered from Hearst once every two weeks in the winter, and weekly in the summer.

"They have now hired Manitoulin to deliver, so you're kind of waiting around two and three days for the Manitoulin truck to show up," she said. "The Manitoulin drivers don't know you, so they don't know how to contact you."

"We're only open three days a week, so we don't sit at the legion and wait for the truck," she said. "They say they're going to deliver one day, and they may show up the following week. So there's no consistency with the Brewer's Retail either."

Community 'upset'

Prior the Hornepayne LCBO's closing, the process was simple, Liebigt said: the legion would call in an order, the manager would let the legion volunteers know when it was ready, and they'd pick it up.

"We could go on our own time, and she could prepare it on her own time, when she wasn't busy," Liebigt said.

Liebigt said closing the legion is a possibility.

"The whole community's upset," she said. "People get frustrated, and then your volunteers start quitting, and then what do you do?"

"The legion has, in the last three years, has prospered," Liebigt said. "I don't want to see it close, that'd be the last thing I'd ever want to see."

Liebigt said the Legion not only functions as a bar, but also as the only banquet facility in town. Closure of the facility would mean no more community functions, she said.

The LCBO didn't return a request for comment from CBC News.