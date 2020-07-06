Hornepayne man charged after being caught towing a boat with an ATV while impaired

A 58-year-old Hornepayne man is facing charges after being found towing a boat with an ATV while impaired, OPP said.

OPP said the incident occurred on Sept. 16.

Officers with the OPP's Superior East Detachment were notified of the ATV towing the boat about a 6:50 p.m.

It was also reported that a second person was riding in the boat while consuming alcohol.

Police said they located the ATV and driver on a gravel road just south of Hornepayne, and further investigation determined the ATV driver was impaired by alcohol.

The accused has been charged with impaired driving, and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

He was issued a 90-day licence suspension, and the ATV was impounded for 45 days.

The accused has been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court in December.