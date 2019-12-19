Hornepayne mayor optimistic about new hotel

The mayor of Hornepayne is hoping her community could soon have a new hotel, which would fill a major need in the town.

Winnipeg-based Rideout Bay Developments is currently looking at building a new Studio 6 All Suite hotel in the community, said Hornepayne Mayor Cheryl Fort.

"There's quite a demand, because we actually have three industries in our community," Fort said. "We have CN rail, Hornepayne Power, and Hornepayne Lumber, and any time we need contractors or people to come in and service for industry, or even their own workers, they're staying either in Hearst, which is 130 kilometres away, or they're staying in White River, which is 100 kilometres to the south."

"It's quite a distance to travel every day, and then that adds to their workload."

A new hotel would also serve Hornepayne itself, for events like weddings or funerals, Fort said, and would help with tourism, as well.

Fort said Hornepayne hasn't had a hotel in about 12 years, since the closure of the Hallmark Centre.

Building a case

"We took a blow when that whole facility shut down and went into receivership," she said. "I believe there was a 36-unit hotel in there."

Currently, Hornepayne is working to build a case for the hotel, Fort said.

"We're working with our industry to try and get support," she said. "We did a housing needs and demands study this year, and there's some support in that document for it."

"We've done a regional [strategic] plan ... and there's support for a hotel for our community in that document, as well."

Fort said the next step will be finding investors, and she's hopeful the project will move quickly.

"I would definitely love to see a hotel up by next summer," she said. "I don't know if that's totally realistic, but if we get the support and the investment comes in place, I think we could be shovel-ready by next spring."

Details such as the hotel's size and location are still being worked out, Fort said.

"I'm optimistic that it will happen," she said.

Anyone looking to show their support for the hotel can contact Rideout Bay Developments directly, Fort said.