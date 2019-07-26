Hornepayne man charged over assaults: OPP

A 40-year-old Hornepayne man has been charged following a pair of assaults in the community, OPP said.

Police said officers responded to a reported assault in Hornepayne at about 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Responding officers learned that the accused had assaulted and threatened one victim, before breaking into a residence and assaulting a second victim.

No further details about the incidents were provided.

The accused is facing a number of charges, including assault causing bodily harm, breaking and entering, and uttering threats.

He remains in custody, OPP said.