New group looks to provide warm food, clothes and connection to people who are homeless in Thunder Bay

A new group has set its sights on providing hope to people struggling with poverty, addiction, mental health and homelessness in the city of Thunder Bay.

They plan on doing so by offering snacks, hot drinks and food, and most importantly "respect and conversation."

Tasha Almgren started the Facebook group "Hope for change" last Monday, and about 20 volunteers spent their first weekend in the downtown cores of both the north - and the south-side of the city.

Almgren says the conversations she's had with people this past weekend demonstrate the need for their services.

"Something that I've really heard on the street [for example], was from a gentleman that said to us the food that we're offering means a lot, but means nothing compared to treating him like he's a human being and treating him like we care, like we want to hear what his story is," Almgren said.

"You know, one of our biggest missions is to learn the people's name that we're encountering and to use it to show them that, you know, they're important to us, that we're going to remember them and that every week they can look forward to us being back out there," she added.

Group hopes to fill gaps in services on the weekends

Almgren said the group is going to get out on the weekends, because that's where she says the biggest gaps in service are.

"We're out there 3:30 to 5:00 because there's really nothing else going on on Saturdays and Sundays during that time. So I think the hole that it's filling is really just trying to bridge connection. You know, we're out there on foot, we're showing the people that regardless of rain or shine, we will be out there with them and that we really care."

On their first weekend, the group estimated they reached over 130 people and handed out over 100 pairs of gloves.

"A lot of the people that we are coming in contact with are in sweatshirts. They're in running shoes. They're in thin leggings. They have no gloves... our places are really limited where people who are suffering out on the streets can access to get warm right now. So definitely one of our biggest needs is things that are going to keep them warm while they're outside for long hours on end," Almgren said.

The Hope for Change group plans on being out around city hall on the south-side of the city on Saturdays, and the north side on Sundays.

People who want to learn about the group can find more information on their Facebook page by clicking here.