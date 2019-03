Thunder Bay police have identified the victim in a north-side homicide that took place earlier this week.

Police were called to a bike path in the County Fair area just before 1 a.m. on March 19 after a passerby called 911 after finding a body.

On Friday, police identified the deceased as Tanya Andy, 37, of Thunder Bay.

Police charged Ashley Mary Potson, 32, with second-degree murder on Wednesday.

Potson appeared in court Thursday morning, and was remanded into custody.