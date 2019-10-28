Police identify victim in Thunder Bay homicide

Thunder Bay police have identified the victim in a homicide that took place Sunday in the city's north core.

Police were called to 200 block of Park Avenue at about 9:35 p.m. Sunday with reports of a stabbing.

A male victim was located and taken to hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as 36-year-old Steven Perry Burns of Thunder Bay.

Investigation led police to identify a suspect, who was located and arrested on Cumberland Street later Sunday.

The 25-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder, obstructing police, and failing to comply with a release order.

He remains in custody and is due back in court on Nov. 8.

Police also said Tuesday the part of the scene that is accessible to the public has been released.

Investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.