Fourth person charged over house fire homicide in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police have charged a fourth person in connection with homicide that took place on Frederica Street East earlier this month.

Police were initially called to a residence in the 100 block of Frederica Street East on the night of Oct. 3, with reports of a structural fire.

A deceased person was found inside the home.

Police have identified the deceased as 33-year-old Jordan Lapointe of Thunder Bay.

On Friday, police said a 43-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges of first-degree murder and arson in relation to Lapointe's death.

The latest accused appeared in court Friday and was remanded into custody.

Earlier in the week, police charged three others in connection with Lapointe's death.

Two Ottawa men, aged 19 and 20, are each facing a count of first-degree murder, while a 22-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with arson.

The investigation continues, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.