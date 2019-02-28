Thunder Bay police seek person of interest in Lee Chiodo homicide investigation

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are seeking a person of interest in the investigation into the murder of Lee Chiodo.

Officers were called to the area of 108th Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 after a passerby found what they believed to be a body.

Investigation determined the body was that of Chiodo, 40.

On Thursday, police released surveillance video captured on Saturday, Feb. 23, which includes footage of a man who they're calling a person of interest in the investigation.

The man is described as being about six foot four, with an athletic build, and is believed to be in his 40s. He was wearing a grey track suit.

Police have also set up a tip line. Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation can call the tip line at 807-623-1545, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.