Thunder Bay police are holding two scenes on opposite ends of the city as they investigate the death of a 19-year-old man.

Officers were initially sent to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre just before 3 a.m. Wednesday after a man with serious injuries arrived in hospital.

The man later died of his injuries. His name has not yet been released.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

he investigation led police to identify addresses on Shipley Street, in the city's north end, and on Brock Street, on the south side, which are connected to the homicide, and both were being held by officers on Wednesday.

No further information has been provided.

Murder suspect arrested for May 23 incident

Also Wednesday, police provided an update to the investigation into the murder of 30-year-old Cody Bulmer.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Balmoral Street on May 23 after receiving a call for assistance.

There, police located Bulmer, who was deceased, as well as evidence that an altercation had taken place.

Earlier this week, police released the names of two suspects: Josh Kakegamic, 44, and Daniel Blais, 35, both of Thunder Bay, who are wanted in connection with Bulmer's death.

Police said Kakegamic turned himself in on Tuesday, and was arrested for second-degree murder.

He appeared in court Wednesday, and was remanded into custody.

Police are still searching for Blais, who's believed to be in Thunder Bay.

Anyone with information about either homicide is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.