Two people have been charged with second-degree murder after the death of an 18-year-old from injuries in a weekend assault, Thunder Bay police said.

A post-mortem on Liam Edward Simon Slipperjack, 18, of Thunder Bay is expected to take place in Toronto on Tuesday.

Police were initially called to the area of Limbrick Street and Redwood Avenue at about 3 a.m. ET Friday with reports of an injured male, Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. John Fennell said Monday.

Officers found the victim had sustained serious injuries in a recent assault. He was taken to hospital, where he died at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Two people have been charged:

Desomond Jarrel Keewaykapow, 18, of Thunder Bay, who was initially charged with aggravated assault, but now faces a second-degree murder charge.

A 17-year-old Thunder Bay male, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested Monday morning. He's charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with a sentence.

Police said both accused and the victim were known to each other.

Both accused appeared in court Monday. Keewaykapow will next appear in court on May 10, while his youth co-accused is scheduled to appear next on May 13.

Fennell said police remained in the area on Monday.

"Officers are still in the area talking, or trying to identify, witnesses or hopefully some type of maybe camera activity in the area that would assist the investigation," Fennell said.

However, Fennell said police believe nobody aside from the two accused was involved in Friday's assault.

"However, of course, during the investigation, if anything else is revealed that there's another person that has committed a criminal offence here, we'll certainly follow that up and lay the appropriate charges," he said.

Fennell encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"If there is anybody out there and they believe that they have any information, regardless if they think it's not important, it can be absolutely important to help us further our evidence gathering, and to be able to provide the courts with as much evidence as we can," Fennell said. "You can imagine the pain that the family's in."

Police are also investigating two weekend incidents involving possible shots being fired on Thunder Bay's south side.

The first incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Gore Street West, while the second occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Limbrick Street.

In both cases, police said, vehicles — a light-grey SUV on Saturday and a white SUV on Sunday — were spotted leaving the scene before police arrived.

However, Fennell said police currently believe the two gunfire incidents are not related to the assault and murder, but noted the investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information about either the homicide or the weekend's gunfire incidents is asked to contact police at 807-684-1200, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

The incident marks Thunder Bay's first homicide of 2021.