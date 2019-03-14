Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have arrested the second suspect in connection to the homicide of 52-year-old Andrew Ayre on Thursday, April 25.

On Thursday, police said paramedics were called to the corner of Victoria Avenue and North Street regarding a man in distress at around 4 p.m. 52-year-old Andrew Ayre was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital for further treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Monday, April 29.

Police said on Monday at around 11:30 p.m., officers arrested 32-year-old David Vernon Gregorovich of Thunder Bay with second degree murder and robbery.

On Wednesday, Thunder Bay Police Service released a written statement issuing a warrant for the arrest of a second suspect, 23-year-old Jason Raven.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police said they arrested the 23-year-old.

Raven is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact police or Crime Stoppers.