Thunder Bay, Ont., police release scene of Main Street homicide

Thunder Bay police have released the scene of a weekend homicide.

A postmortem examination of the deceased, who's been identified as 31-year-old Christopher David Meeseetawagesic, was also completed in Toronto on Wednesday, police said.

Meeseetawagesic's body was found in the 400 block of Main Street by a passerby just after 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

Members of the Thunder Bay police Major Crimes Unit continue the investigation into Meeseetawagesic's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.