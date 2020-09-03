Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police release scene of Main Street homicide
Thunder Bay police have released the scene of a weekend homicide.

Postmortem examination of deceased complete

Thunder Bay police are continuing the investigation into a weekend homicide. (Christina Jung / CBC)

A postmortem examination of the deceased, who's been identified as 31-year-old Christopher David Meeseetawagesic, was also completed in Toronto on Wednesday, police said.

Meeseetawagesic's body was found in the 400 block of Main Street by a passerby just after 10:10 a.m. Sunday.

Members of the Thunder Bay police Major Crimes Unit continue the investigation into Meeseetawagesic's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

