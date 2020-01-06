Skip to Main Content
Postmortem examination of 11-year-old homicide victim complete
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police say the postmortem examination of an 11-year-old homicide victim has been completed.

Courtney Marie LaBelle charged with second-degree murder

CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., arrested Courtney Marie Labelle in the 200 block of Victoria Avenue early on New Years Day, and charged her with second degree murder in the death of her 11-year-old son. (Matt Vis / CBC)

Police continue to investigate the homicide, which took place Wednesday, Jan. 1. Police said officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Victoria Avenue West just after 7 a.m., and found two victims inside.

The youth was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 55-year-old man, was also injured in the incident. He, too, was taken to hospital, and later released.

Investigation revealed an altercation took place between the victims and a 34-year-old woman, who police said is the mother of the deceased.

A postmortem examination of the 11-year-old took place last week. Police have not released any further details about the incident, but said the scene has been released.

Courtney Marie LaBelle has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. She remains in custody, and is due to appear in court on Jan. 8.

