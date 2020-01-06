Postmortem examination of 11-year-old homicide victim complete

Thunder Bay police say the postmortem examination of an 11-year-old homicide victim has been completed.

Police continue to investigate the homicide, which took place Wednesday, Jan. 1. Police said officers were dispatched to a home in the 200 block of Victoria Avenue West just after 7 a.m., and found two victims inside.

The youth was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A second victim, a 55-year-old man, was also injured in the incident. He, too, was taken to hospital, and later released.

Investigation revealed an altercation took place between the victims and a 34-year-old woman, who police said is the mother of the deceased.

A postmortem examination of the 11-year-old took place last week. Police have not released any further details about the incident, but said the scene has been released.

Courtney Marie LaBelle has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault. She remains in custody, and is due to appear in court on Jan. 8.