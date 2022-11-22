Two people have pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 2019 death of a 52-year-old Thunder Bay man.

In a court proceeding on Monday, David Gregorovich pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the death of Andrew Ayre. Jason Raven also pleaded guilty to a count of robbery.

Ayre was found in distress on the corner of Victoria Avenue and North Street at about 4 p.m. on April 25, 2019. Ayre was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries on April 29.

Both Gregorovich and Raven will next appear in court on January 17, when the matter will be spoken to.