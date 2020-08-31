Sudden death now a homicide investigation: Thunder Bay police

Thunder Bay police are now investigating a sudden death in the city as a homicide.

Police said officers were dispatched to an area in the 400 block of Main Street just after 10:10 a.m. Sunday after a passerby found what was believed to be a body and called 911.

Responding officers located the body of a deceased male.

On Monday afternoon, police identified the deceased as 31-year-old Christopher David Meeseetawagesic of Thunder Bay.

No further details have yet been provided.

The police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of Meeseetawagesic's death.

A postmortem examination is expected to take place in Toronto this week, and police continue to hold the Main Street scene and ask the public to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information or who may know the whereabouts of Meeseetawagesic in the 72 hours leading up to Sunday morning, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.