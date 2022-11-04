Thunder Bay police seek public help as they investigate city's 13th homicide of 2022

Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's assistance as they investigate a homicide that took place on the city's north side earlier this week.

Officers were initially dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Brent Street just before 1:10 a.m. Tuesday with reports of an injured male.

Thunder Bay police Acting Det. Inspt. Robert Gombola said first responders attempted live-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's been identified as Corey Glen Ashley Belesky, 31, of Thunder Bay.

"We have not identified any suspect, or if it's one or multiple suspects involved," Gombola said during a media conference at Thunder Bay police headquarters on Friday.

Police also aren't commenting on whether a weapon was used in the homicide, but Gombola said investigators believe the incident wasn't random.

Gombola said police are appealing to the public for assistance in the investigation.

"Members of our Criminal Investigation Branch canvassed the area of Brent Street, High Street, and the surrounding area," he said. "We continue to appeal to the public for any surveillance equipment that they might have on their residence, dash cams, anybody that may have seen anyone suspicious in the area."

"We're talking about early evening, 6 p.m. on October 31, into about 3 a.m. on November 1," Gombola said. "So anybody that may have seen anything, have surveillance on their residence, we're asking them to come forward."

This is the 13th homicide in Thunder Bay this year. The previous yearly record was 11 in 2014.

"Despite the number of homicides, anytime our community experiences an incident like this, it's concerning and an alarming to our service," Gombola said.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's homicide can contact police or Crime Stoppers.