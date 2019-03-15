Following the results of a post-mortem examination, the Thunder Bay Police Service have released the identity of the victim involved in the Hilldale and Melbourne Road area homicide on Friday night.

Police said 21-year-old Robenson Saint-Jean from Ottawa was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after officers were dispatched to the area just after 12:45 p.m. on Friday following reports of an injured male.

Saint-Jean later died from his injuries.

In the early morning hours of Saturday, police arrested 41-year-old Jeffrey D R Miller of Thunder Bay with second degree murder in connection to the incident.

Police said a post-mortem examination took place in Thunder Bay and concluded on Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing and police are asking anyone that could assist investigators to call the dedicated police tip line at 684-1055 or Crime Stoppers.