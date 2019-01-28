Three accused in 2019 Thunder Bay, Ont., homicide due back in court May 31

Three people facing first-degree murder charges over a 2019 homicide in Thunder Bay will be back in court next month.

Marshall Hardy-Fox, David Hui and Musab Khamis Saboon are all facing charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Lee Chiodo.

Chiodo's body was found in the Mission Marsh area on Feb. 24, 2019.

All three accused were charged days later, with Hui being arrested in the Academy area of Thunder Bay on March 2 and Hardy-Fox turning himself in to police on March 3.

Saboon, who's from Kitchener, turned himself in to Waterloo police on March 5, after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest. He was then transported back to Thunder Bay.

Hardy-Fox appeared in court Monday and was remanded to March 31, 2021.

Both Hui and Saboon are scheduled to make appearances the same day.