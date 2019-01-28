New court dates set for two accused in March homicide in Thunder Bay

The two accused in a March 2020 homicide in Thunder Bay will be back in court in the coming weeks.

Terrell Williams and Trayvon Stewart, both of Toronto, are each facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Adrian Kadeem Drysdale.

In court proceedings this week, Williams was remanded to Nov. 18, while Stewart's next appearance was set for Dec. 15. Both matters will be spoken to when next in court.

The charges stem from the death of Drysdale on March 23. Police were dispatched to a home on North May Street just after 2:30 a.m., where they found Drysdale with significant injuries consistent with an assault.

Drysdale was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police identified the two accused, and both were arrested in June outside of Thunder Bay.

Williams was located and arrested without incident in Toronto on June 23.

Stewart, meanwhile, was arrested the same day in Timmins.

At the time, police said Stewart had gotten into an altercation with Timmins police in the morning of June 23 in the parking lot of a hotel in the town.

Stewart fled, and police located and arrested him elsewhere in Timmins at 5:45 that day.

Both have been transported back to Thunder Bay for their court proceedings.