Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection to a homicide that occurred on Thursday, April 25.

52-year-old Andrew Ayre was located at the corner of Victoria Avenue and North Street on Thursday when paramedics were dispatched to the area at around 4 p.m. regarding a man in distress.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, Ayre was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday, April 29.

Police said, at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers arrested 32-year-old David Vernon Gregorovich of Thunder Bay and charged him with second degree murder and robbery.

Gregorovich appeared in court on Tuesday and has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.