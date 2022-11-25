Thunder Bay police make second arrest in murder of Rusty James Russow

Thunder Bay police have charged a second person with first-degree murder as they continue to investigate the city's 14th homicide of 2022.

The body of Rusty James Russow was found in a Pearl Street residence on Nov. 17, but police believe his murder took place the night of Nov. 14.

Police announced Friday the arrest of a 23-year-old Thunder Bay man, who's facing a charge of first-degree murder in Russow's death.

It's the second arrest police have made as part of the investigation into Russow's death; a 29-year-old Thunder Bay man was previously charged with first-degree murder.

"We do not believe this to have been random occurrence," Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. Jeremy Pearson said. "In terms of the death itself, I will, for the information of the public, advise that a firearm was not involved."

"Our investigation does not indicate that whatsoever," he said. "In terms of the exact cause of death, all I will say at this point is that the injuries are consistent with a very serious assault that unfortunately led to the death of Mr. Russow."

Pearson said while the investigation remains ongoing, police have not found any evidence linking Russow's death to gang activity, or the city's illicit drug trade.

"We remain, as I say, actively investigating, open to any indication regarding potential motive, or the interaction between the parties," he said. "But at this point, I'm not going to engage in conjecture on the specific nature of the interaction."

Both accused have made court appearances, and were remanded into custody.

