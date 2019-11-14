Thunder Bay police say they've arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred on the city's north side on Wednesday.

Police said Johnathon Mark McKay has been charged with second-degree murder. He was arrested on Wednesday, appeared in court Thursday, and was remanded into custody.

McKay will next appear in court on Dec. 11.

The deceased has been identified as Nazareth Andrew Kwandibens, 41, of Thunder Bay, who was found at an Arundel Street home just after 2 p.m. Wednesday after police were called there with reports of a death.

First responders attempted to resuscitate Kwandibens, police said, and investigation determined his death was consistent with a homicide.

Thunder Bay Police Det.-Sgt. Tracy Lewis said McKay was arrested at the scene.

Police said Kwandibens and McKay were known to each other. There are no other persons of interest in the investigation at this time, Lewis said Thursday.

However, she said police are still seeking information from the public that could help in the investigation.

"There could always be other information that comes forward," she said. "The investigators ... always look at what was happening with the victim prior."

"Who were they with, other [residences] they might have been at, who they communicate with, phones are always part of this now," Lewis said. "All that information, we're still gathering."

A postmortem examination will take place in Toronto. No date for that has been set.

No further details have been provided, but police continue to hold the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online at p3tips.com.