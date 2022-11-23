Content
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay man charged with first-degree murder in Pearl Street homicide

Thunder Bay police have charged a 29-year-old man over the city's 14th homicide of 2022.

Victim identified as 37-year-old Rusty James Russow

A Thunder Bay man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a homicide that took place on Pearl Street. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Thunder Bay police have charged a 29-year-old man with first-degree murder over the city's 14th homicide of 2022.

Police were called to a residence on Pearl Street at about 11:30 at night on Nov. 17 with reports of a person possibly being in distress.

Responding officers located a deceased male inside the residence.

The victim has been identified by police as 37-year-old Rusty James Russow of Thunder Bay.

Investigation led police to identify a suspect, who was arrested on Tuesday. He appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

