Homicide suspect arrested following standoff in Thunder Bay

A 32-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man has been arrested over a homicide on McMillan Street last month.

Justin Randy Dave Coaster is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Charlie Joseph Finlayson, 37, on July 29.

Coaster was arrested Thursday following a standoff with police at a Blucher Avenue residence.

Police were initially called to the scene at about 2:45 p,.m. ET with reports of a disturbance. Police arrested Coaster at about 8:45 p.m., and he's scheduled to appear in court Friday.

No further information about the standoff has been provided by police.

Finlayson's body was found at a residence in the 800 block of McMillan Street the afternoon of July 29.

Police were dispatched to the residence following a weapons call, and have said a firearm was involved.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is also investigating Thursday's standoff, as "multiple officers" discharged non-lethal weapons — known as Anti-Riot Weapon Enfields (ARWENs) — at Coaster as he exited the residence.

In a media release, the SIU said Coaster was struck, but did not appear to suffer any serious injuries.

Two SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU said it invoked its mandate as ARWENs are classified as firearms.